Blueprint for Improvement: Spa-inspired bathroom in Geist

The primary bathroom in this Geist home in Indianapolis, built in 1992, was stuck in the past and ready for a revamp. We helped our clients bring their vision to life, creating a sleek and modern oasis.

Goodbye glass block! The new zero-entry shower features a sleek frameless glass enclosure that gives the room a modern feel and allows light to permeate the space.

A freestanding soaking tub adds a touch of luxury while freeing up floor space that was once dominated by a deck-style tub.

Marble tile in a leaf motif on the vanity wall adds texture and movement to the neutral palette, offset by deep wood tones of the cabinetry.