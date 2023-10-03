Current Publishing
Fishers Christian Academy teacher faces charges of sexual contact with student

Fishers police arrested a Fishers Christian Academy teacher Sept. 29 on six counts of inappropriate sexual contact with a student. 

Ayon

According to Hamilton County Jail records, Stephen Ayon of Noblesville faces felony charges of disseminating matter harmful to minors, soliciting sexual conduct from a child between 14 and 16 years of age, seducing a child who is 14 to 15 years of age, sexual misconduct with a child who is 14 or 15 years old, human trafficking a child under 16 with the intent to participate in sexual conduct, and vicarious sexual gratification with a child between 13 and 16 years of age. 

Ayon was booked into jail Sept. 29 and bail was set at $250,000. At the time of publication, he remains in custody at Hamilton County Jail. 

At deadline, a response to a court records request for the probable cause statement in the case was not received. There was no immediate response to a message seeking comment from Fishers Christian Academy.

This story will be updated when more information is received. 

 


