Fishers YMCA plans Wishbone 5K

By Cassie King

Fishers YMCA will kick off its 13th annual Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, at 8 a.m. Runners can choose the traditional in-person 5K or a virtual 5K or 10K that can be completed anytime between Nov. 1 and 30.

Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female winners. Pies will be donated by Perkins.

“This is a perfect in-and-out family event for Thanksgiving Day and a way to start a new family tradition,” YMCA Fishers Executive Director Jennie Broady said.

The Wishbone 5K started in 2011 and had 775 participants. This year, between 1,500 and 1,600, including virtual participants, are expected to participate. The virtual option was added in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This should be our highest-attended race,” Broady said.

Rebecca McVay, Fishers YMCA marketing director, said she is running to celebrate turning 30.

“I came up with a list of 30 goals I wanted to accomplish before my birthday, and running a 5K in 30 minutes or less was one of the goals,” she said.

Proceeds from the annual race go toward memberships for Fishers residents who could not otherwise afford a YMCA membership or its programs. Since its launch in 2011, the Wishbone 5K has raised nearly $450,000.

“The Fishers Y is a unique opportunity of belonging,” said Jodie Searcy, master trainer at the Fishers YMCA. “There is a place and a program for everyone.”

The YMCA offers physical fitness programs, classes that address chronic disease, child care, camps and sports programs.

“You never know if the person exercising alongside you or the friend your child plays a sport with is there because the Y had the ability to remove the financial barrier that may have excluded them,” said Searcy, who said this will be her 11th year participating in the Wishbone 5K.

The race begins at the Fishers YMCA at 9012 E 126th St. in Fishers. Participants can run or walk, and leashed dogs and strollers are welcome. The race ends on the Nickel Plate Trail on 126th in front of the YMCA. Virtual participants can create their own routes.

Registration is open until the race day and is $35 for in-person and virtual options. The price increases after October. For more or to register, visit indymca.org/events/wishbone-5k-fishers-ymca.