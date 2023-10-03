Current Publishing
Man arrested in Lawrence homicide case

City of Lawrence Police Department announced Oct. 3 that officers have arrested a suspect in a Sept. 29 homicide, when the body of 41-year-old Natasha Highbaugh of Indianapolis was discovered in a bushy area outside of 4209 N. Franklin Rd.

According to LPD Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff, detectives arrested 23-year-old Oscar Guardado Nunez of Indianapolis on a preliminary charge of murder.

“Review of surveillance video, license plate reader cameras and other information developed during the investigation led investigators to identifying Guardado Nunez and his alleged involvement in Highbaugh’s death,” Woodruff stated.

Official charging determination is up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The homicide was reported to the LPD around 6:40 a.m. Sept. 29. Investigators found Highbaugh dead at the scene, and police said she appeared to have at least one gunshot wound.

“Initial determination is the victim had not been there long, likely sometime throughout the overnight hours,” Woodruff stated on the day of the homicide. “Detectives and crime scene technicians from the Marion County Forensic Services Agency are working to determine if the victim was shot at that location, or at another location.”

 


