After leaving Google to become author, Carmel resident’s 1st book released

A dream of promoting and selling her debut novel led Carmel resident Claire Isenthal to leave her job with Google to pursue her passion project. That book ,“The Rising Order,” was released Oct. 3.

“I’ve dreamt of being a writer and publishing a book since I was in fifth grade. My fifth-grade language arts teacher is actually in my book dedication, and I used to tell her that one day, when I was a writer and published a book, I would dedicate it to her,” Isenthal said. “This truly feels like a full-circle moment. Teachers, never underestimate the influence you have on your student’s lives.”

The decision to leave her job at Google, however, was among the hardest choices Isenthal said she has ever had to make, but she is convinced it was the right one.

“Through this process, I’ve learned that sometimes simply making the decision is the hardest part. I worked at Google for almost nine years and grew up with many of my coworkers – we went through many life stages together from young adulthood to young parenthood and many of them are still extremely close friends,” Isenthal said. “However, it became too much to raise two young children, work a very demanding full-time job and get the book ready for publication with my publisher, and so I knew that now was finally the time to step away.”

“The Rising Order” is the story of a recruiter for a Chicago mega-tech company and a homegrown terrorist organization aiming to establish a new order.

Isenthal’s research for the book included interviewing ex-Neo Nazi Christian Picciolini, who has since dedicated his life to extracting extremists from their organizations and reassimilating them back into society. Isenthal worked with Picciolini’s wife at the time.

“He came in one day to do a talk about the rise and threats of extremist groups and domestic terrorism. I couldn’t believe how similar his past experience was to one of my main characters,” she said. “So I reached out to him asking if he would be willing to answer some questions that might validate my character and his unique journey, even though it was fictional.”

Isenthal said the book was a complete “start from scratch project.”

“I had certain scenes that were very vivid in my mind originally, and I would write them down, and soon after I found myself building the story around those scenes and the voices of my characters as they gradually began to come to me,” Isenthal said. “I started this book seven years ago – that’s how long it has taken for this dream to become a reality. I wrote and rewrote this book many times before I had children, which is always something I make sure to tell young mothers who ask me how I had time to do this.”

But when she did write, Isenthal wrote almost every evening after work and every weekend.

“This has changed since having kids, and my energy and time being much more limited, so now I have to be extremely deliberate with my writing time,” she said.

Isenthal said being a published author is not only exciting but also “utterly terrifying.”

“It’s a very vulnerable process. But I’m ready. I’m ready to stop talking about it and allow the book to finally speak for itself,” she said. “I’m ready for the world to finally experience it, and I can’t wait.”

Isenthal has book signings at three Barnes & Noble locations – Oct. 7 at River Crossing in Indianapolis, Oct. 14 in Noblesville and Oct. 20 in Westfield’s Greyhound Plaza. Learn more at claireisenthal.com.