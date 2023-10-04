Celebrating connection between Zionsville and Whitestown

On Oct. 4, Zionsville and Whitestown celebrated the grand opening of the Big 4 Trail connection between the two communities.

The trailhead connection is at the intersection of E. 400 S. and Whitestown Road (approximately .5 mile west of the intersection of S. 800 E. and E. 400 S.) The section is nearly 9 miles long.

Dominic Cornett, director of Whitestown Parks and Recreation, began the celebration by thanking elected officials, parks board members and organizations throughout Boone County for supporting the project. He also thanked the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Gov. Eric Holcomb for their vision for the Next Level Trail Program.

Whitestown extended its portion of the trail by 1.54 miles thanks to a $1.1 million Next Level Trails grant. Zionsville, awarded with a $1.8 million Next Level Trails grant, completed the extension of the trail south to Zionsville Road and north from Heritage Trail Park to the intersection with Whitestown.

“The grant opportunities this program provided turned this connection from an idea into reality,” Cornett said. “This project is more than just a pathway connecting two towns. It (symbolizes) our commitment to a brighter and more sustainable future. It shows that when we come together with a common purpose and shared vision, we can accomplish great things.”

Whitestown Town Council President Eric Nichols said the goal of completing the connection has been 19 years in the making.

“This is a big, big community benefit, and it has been great to have the community behind it for 19 years,” Nichols said. “Today is the day we can finally stop answering the question, ‘When are the gates coming down?’ And it will be nice to get past that bit (so) people can actually enjoy this.”

Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron lauded what the project means to the town, its residents and Zionsville and Whitestown communities.

“You can really see the difference (the trail systems) have made in terms of mental health outcomes, longevity and pure happiness (for residents),” Styron said.

Zionsville Mayor-elect John Stehr echoed the sentiment.

“I think we need to remember that this is more than just a path (and) more than just a connection between the two towns. It is a real-world connection that goes through the heart of our cities,” Stehr said. “This (will) be a great benefit for generations to come. (The connection) is a wonderful manifestation of the beginning of the relationship that I hope grows in the coming years.”