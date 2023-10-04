City of Westfield approves funding for new tennis courts at WHS

Westfield Washington Schools plans to include construction of new tennis courts as part of its Destination Westfield initiative, a strategic plan to build new schools and make improvements to existing ones.

Early last month, the City of Westfield’s Board of Zoning Appeals approved a request from WWS to build the tennis courts at 17695 and 17655 Shamrock Blvd. in Westfield. The courts will be primarily used by Westfield High School and Westfield Middle School students but open to the public during certain hours.

According to WHS athletic director Andy Tebbe, the district has wanted to build new courts for the past several years. He said rising expenses in recent years has made it more expensive to maintain the existing courts than to build new ones.

Tebbe said 90 percent of the school’s varsity tennis matches last spring were away matches because of the condition of WHS’s courts.

“The current 10 (tennis courts) are kind of in a situation where they’re not repairable,” Tebbe said. “We’ve been Band-Aiding them until now to get to this new facility.”

Fifteen new courts are planned, along with a stadium facility with a team room and concession stands. WWS Assistant Superintendent Brian Tomimichel said the project will cost $10 million and be funded through a GO Bond, which he said won’t result in a tax increase.

The new courts are expected to be installed by not later than August of next year.

“I believe that the courts here at WHS are the only public tennis courts, and all the other ones are associated with neighborhoods or clubs,” Tebbe said. “This will be a nice thing for the community as well.”