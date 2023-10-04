IU Health breaks ground on McCordsville clinic

IU Health kicked off its planned McCordsville health center project with a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 20 at the site at 5986 Main St.

The new facility will be an outpatient physician office offering primary care, obstetrician/gynecology and cardiovascular care. It’s expected to open to the community in the fall of 2024.

IU Health Saxony Hospital Chief Operating Officer Chad Dilley said the new health center is part of IU Health’s Fishers Community Impact Project. The $300 million project includes a large expansion of the IU Health Saxony Hospital campus and services.

“We’ve completed a lot of that work already,” said Dilly. “We did some expanded capacity in Noblesville. We just completed a 20,000 square foot medical office building out on USA Parkway in Fishers.”

According to Dilly, IU Health administrators wanted to build facilities closer to where patients live in response to the growing and thriving community of McCordsville.

“We know that, based on what we see with patients, that they like to receive care at IU Health (facilities) close to home,” Dilly said. “We want to bring those services to the patients.”

Once complete, the approximately 15,000 square foot medical office building will have 25 exam rooms and three procedure rooms. The medical office will start out with five physicians and two advanced practice providers specializing in primary care, at least one OB/GYN on-site daily and a cardiologist on a weekly basis.

“We want the residents of McCordsville and surrounding communities to know that IU Health wants to be their partner in care for a long time,” Dilly said. “This is a significant investment into the community, and we want to continue to serve the community for many years to come.”