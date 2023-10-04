Run/walk fundraiser benefits homeless, pregnant women

Later this month, runners and walkers will lace up their athletic shoes for a 5K race at Guerin Catholic High School that raises funds for a program for pregnant and homeless women and their children.

The Baby on the Way 5K is set for noon Oct. 22 at GHS, 1500 Gray Rd. The event is a fundraiser for the O’Connor House in Carmel. The O’Connor House provides shelter, food, clothing and support to pregnant, homeless women and their children.

There will also be games during the race and a fun run for children after the 5K.

Michelle Corrao, executive director of the O’Connor House, said the event is for all members of the family, which is one of her favorite parts of the event.

The Baby on the Way 5K was created by Katie Barrett as part of a project during her junior year in 2013 at Marian University, according to Susan Barrett, housing director at the O’Connor House. Katie is Susan’s daughter, and Susan’s two older daughters — Annie and Ellie — also helped with the event. It lasted about four years, but the girls eventually couldn’t fundraise for it and there was a change in leadership.

The event started again in 2020 under the umbrella of the O’Connor House. About 30 volunteers will assist with the event, Corrao said.

One of Susan’s daughters is married to Andy Cowen, one of the track coaches at Guerin Catholic High School, who is helping set up the event. Corrao said her children also attended GHS and the O’Connor House wanted to find a place with a trail already mapped out for the race.

Guerin Catholic High School Principal James McNeany said the event aligns with the school’s ideals.

“Being a Catholic school, we’re a pro-life community here, and oftentimes, people think pro-life just means are you for or against abortion, and we think it’s important that being pro-life goes well beyond that,” he said. “It means supporting young mothers, being pro-family, supporting parental leave, supporting our own employees.”

Corrao said money from the event will be used for direct services at the O’Connor House, including professional counseling for the women, transportation/money for gas, a life-skills program, general house maintenance and the alumni program.

Registration for the race is $35. The cost for the fun run for kids 10 and under is $25. The 5K starts at noon and the fun run will take place around 12:30 after the 5K. Snacks and water will be provided.