Authors present ’Summer Stock’ legacy at Palladium

More than 50 years after her death, Judy Garland’s legacy lives on.

Film historians Tom Johnson and David Fantle will discuss their book, “C’mon, Get Happy: The Making of Summer Stock,” at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“There is worldwide fandom for Judy Garland that is very robust to this day,” Fantle said. “People are endlessly fascinated by her life.”

The lobby will open at 5:30 p.m. for the book signing. Fantle and Johnson will give a 15-minute talk before the 7 p.m. screening of the movie and a brief Q&A after the screening. Tickets are $10 for the presentation.

The book, which will be released Oct. 16, includes extensive interviews with the cast, crew and writers involved in the production.

It’s fitting that the book release is held in Carmel, where the Great American Songbook Foundation is headquartered. Fantle said Songbook Foundation founder Michael Feinstein provided great insight into Garland’s career. There will be an archival display of materials relating to Garland’s life and legacy, donated to the Songbook Library and Archives by her daughter and fellow Songbook Hall of Fame member Liza Minnelli.

Fantle said there is a lot of significance to “Summer Stock.” It was Garland’s final film after 15 years at MGM.

“The film was beset with behind-the-scenes issues,” Fantle said. “Judy was part of the reason that there were delays and production delays. But we really go out of the way to tell the entire ‘Summer Stock’ story and make sure there were other factors beyond Judy’s own personal issues that caused these production delays. We have to have empathy for Judy at this stage of her life.”

Fantle said during filming in 1949 and into early 1950, Garland’s marriage to movie director Vincent Minnelli was on the rocks. Their daughter Liza was a toddler then. She had concert appearances and radio recordings.

“She was just worked to the bone,” Fantle said. “She also had a growing dependence on prescription medications. It was the perfect storm.”

Fantle said while the movie is not as well-known as other Garland films such as “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Easter Parade,” there are more wonderful musical numbers jammed into the 108 minutes than virtually any of the famous MGM musicals. The film ends with one of Garland’s iconic songs, “Get Happy.”

“Most people don’t realize that Gene Kelly’s all-time personal favorite solo tap dance is in ‘Summer Stock,’ so there are a lot of compelling reasons why we thought this story should be told,” Fantle said.

Fantle and Johnson began researching the golden age of Hollywood in 1978 when they were starting as college journalists at the University of Minnesota. They wrote an entertainment column for the Minnesota Daily.

“We had the tenacity, hutzpah and dumb luck to have face-to-face interviews with Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly,” Fantle said.

They saved money to go to Los Angeles, where they had interviews set up by requests through the mail. They also had interviews with “Summer Stock” director Charles Walters, co-star Eddie Bracken and Harry Warren, the musical’s primary songwriter.

Those initial interviews weren’t only about “Summer Stock,” but all touched on the musical. The authors had the foresight to save the old cassettes from those interviews.

Fantle is an adjunct professor of film at Marquette University. Johnson is a former senior editor at Netflix and is now a freelance journalist.

Fantle said Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft and Gene Kelly’s daughter Kerry Kelly Novick were great sources.

“There are dozens of people that we talked to that are still with us today that offered their insights into the film,” Fantle said.

They hoped to get the book released in conjunction with Garland’s 100th birthday in June 2022 but were slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Johnson said some of the research facilities were closed during the pandemic or they had offloaded their research materials into warehouses.

“But the good thing for us was that there were a lot of people we could reach personally on Zoom because they weren’t doing any gigs,” Johnson said.

For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.