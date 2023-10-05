Fishers announces new planning and zoning director

City of Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness has named Ross Hilleary as the new director of planning and zoning.

Formerly the assistant director, Hilleary will lead the department’s day-to-day operations, implementation and special initiatives for long-range planning of the city’s parks, trails and greenways efforts and the Unified Development Ordinance update, according to an announcement from the city.

“Ross has been instrumental in the success of our Planning & Zoning Department, and his efforts are crucial to elevating the quality of life in Fishers,” Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “I’m excited to collaborate with him as we continue investing in our community.”

Former director Megan Vukusich resigned from her position in August.

According to the announcement, Hilleary also serves as the City of Fishers ADA coordinator, the city liaison for the Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability and a mayoral appointment to the Fishers Arts & Culture Commission. He also serves as vice president and treasurer of the Fishers Arts Council.

Hilleary first joined the City of Fishers in 2017 as a city planner and was later promoted to assistant director where he oversaw the continued growth of the Nickel Plate District, annual comprehensive plan updates and public art grant programs.

“I am excited to work under leadership that is committed to finding ways to improve the built environment and community we live in today through sustainable measures, smart growth practices and community design standards,” Hilleary stated. “With an emphasis on data-driven decisions, our department’s goal will be to plan for possible future scenarios with proactive planning efforts.”

Hilleary received his bachelor’s degree in urban planning and development from Ball State University and is CNU-accredited. He resides in Fishers with his husband and two dogs.