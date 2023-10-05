Ghosts & Goblins run returns Oct. 21 to benefit Carmel Education Foundation

By Jennifer Haire

Streets and neighborhoods across Carmel High School will soon be filled with ghosts, goblins, ghouls and maybe a few superheroes when the annual Ghosts and Goblins 5K/2K run/walk returns Oct. 21.

The event launched in 2009 when the Carmel Education Foundation was looking for a fundraising event that would bring together kids and families from the 15 Carmel Clay Schools campuses. Fifteen years later, the Ghosts and Goblins 5K/2K run/walk has become an annual tradition for many families. Some parents who used to compete as students are now experiencing it with their own kids.

CEF’s mission is to support academic achievement and lifelong learning. It provides resources to CCS schools and teachers, awards college scholarships and provides grants for programs that help improve the community.

“(The race is a) fun event that everybody in the entire district can participate in (and a) great way to show support to Carmel Clay public schools, public education and the community,” said Jennifer Penix, CEF executive director.

Those interested in participating can sign up online as an individual or as part of a team. The $40 registration price, $20 for students, increases Oct. 7 to $50 and $25, respectively. On Oct. 20 and 21 the registration fee is $65 for adults and $45 for students. There is no registration fee for children younger than 5 years old, and strollers are permitted.

Although some avid runners participate, Penix said that the race is mostly an opportunity to have fun. Runners are encouraged to wear family friendly costumes that allow visibility and don’t become a tripping hazard. Costume winners are selected from 18 age groups and categories.

Penix said organizers strive to incorporate students and the community into the event, which this year will include help from school resource officers from the Carmel Police Department, WHJE, CHTV and the CHS culinary arts department.

“(We) really try to engage students in the race as much as we can,” Penix said.

For nonrunners, there are still opportunities to get involved in the race. The event requires approximately 60 community and student volunteers. In addition, monetary or in-kind sponsor packages are available.

Learn more and register at ghostsandgoblinsrun.com.