Lawrence council to reinstate time for public comment

The City of Lawrence Common Council has not offered time for public comment during its meetings since April, but public comment will be back on the agenda starting with the regular midmonth council meeting Oct. 18.

During the council’s Oct. 2 meeting, councilmember Rick Wells made a motion to bring back public comment.

“Based upon a number of criticisms and complaints I’ve gotten from constituents, I’d like to take this opportunity, if I could, to make a motion to reinstate the citizens’ comments,” he said.” I think that it’s been off the agenda much too long. We should have done this before. So, I would ask for a second if anybody else agrees with me.”

Councilmember Lauren Russell seconded the motion. However, Council President Tyrrell Giles said that determining what’s on the agenda is up to him and isn’t subject to a vote by the council. He added that leaving public comment off the agenda was an oversight. Giles said he intended to reinstate that to the agenda when the time for councilmember comments was reinstated a couple months ago.

Giles said he hadn’t heard any complaints from the public about the absence of citizen comments during meetings and said he would have let people speak if they wanted to.

“I don’t think I recall rejecting anyone that came up to try since it’s been gone,” he said. “So, I have no problem putting that back on. It doesn’t take a motion. We can just put that back on the agenda.”

Giles said he would include the item on all council meeting agendas moving forward and added a time for public comment to the end of the Oct. 2 meeting, although nobody spoke. He also encouraged citizens to reach out to him by email or phone if they have concerns. He gave his personal email and phone number: [email protected], and 317-918-0369.

According to the Indiana Public Access Counselor website, time for public comment is not guaranteed by state law.

“Although an individual has the right to attend and observe all public proceedings, no specific statutory authority allows an individual to appear before and address a governing body,” the website states. “A governing body may choose to provide an opportunity for comments or discussion at any time or may allow a limited number of comments or limited amount of time for comments on matters under consideration.”

There are times when an opportunity for the public to speak is required. Public hearings are one example.

Also during the meeting, the council held a public hearing on the proposed 2024 City of Lawrence budget, which totals about $55 million. The draft budget includes 3 percent raises for city employees and an estimated maximum property tax rate of .8778 cents per $100 assessed value. Nobody spoke during the public hearing.

The council took no action on the budget, which is still under review by the Finance Committee. That committee plans to hold a meeting right before the council’s Oct. 18 meeting to further discuss the budget. An approved budget is due by Nov. 1.

Other items on the council’s agenda for Oct. 2 are still in committee review and no action was taken. Those include:

Proposal 8, repealing some business permit fees.

Ordinance 10, establishing salary ranges for appointed officers and employees.

Resolution 10, adopting an application form and evaluation rubric for community service grants.

Ordinance 11, establishing salary ranges for fire and police department personnel.

Ordinance 12, establishing compensation for elected officials. According to the ordinance, the mayor would be paid $99,750 in 2024, the city clerk would receive $78,856, council members would be paid $16,275 each, except for the council president ($18,375) and vice president ($17,325).

Resolution 12, authorizing the transfer of appropriations between budget classifications.

The next Lawrence Common Council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the public Assembly room at Lawrence Government Center. A Finance Committee meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. that evening.