New Athleta store opens in Hamilton Town Center

Athleta, which sells womens and girls athletic clothing, celebrated the grand opening of its new store in Hamilton Town Center in Noblesvillle Oct. 3. The store is at 13901 Town Center Blvd. Bob DuBois, president/CEO of the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, and Lexie Rock, community relations manager for the City of Noblesville, attended the ceremony.

Attendees were treated to snacks and bottled water inside the store.

Christina Veloz, the new store’s manager, said she was excited to open the store in Hamilton Town Center.

“There are no other stores like this in this mall currently,” she said. “So, I think that we’re going do really well, and yes, we’re just super excited to be here in Noblesville.”

According to its website, Athleta’s mission is to “ignite the limitless potential of all women and girls.” Its values are sustainability, inclusivity and women creating a brand for women.

Veloz said Athleta is certified B Corp., which means resources the brand uses to manufacture clothes come from sustainable materials.

Athelta was founded in 1998 and became a part of Gap Inc. in 2008, which also includes Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic. Athelta also has Athleta Girls, which launched in 2016 and has athletic clothing designed for younger girls.

The new store is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.