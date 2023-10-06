Hamilton East Public Library board secretary Ray Maddalone resigns

Hamilton East Public Library Board of Trustees Member Ray Maddalone has resigned his position, according to an Oct. 6 statement from the Hamilton County Commissioners’ office.

Maddalone was one of two HEPL board members appointed by the commission. The full statement from the commission states:

“The Hamilton County Commissioners have accepted the resignation of Ray Maddalone from the Hamilton East Public Library Board of Trustees. We thank him for his willingness to serve and are committed to identifying the best possible replacement to ensure the future success of the Fishers and Noblesville libraries.”

According to the commissioners’ office, Maddalone tendered his resignation on Oct. 5. He had been serving as secretary of the board. The board website now lists that position as vacant.

The commission’s other appointee to the board is HEPL Vice President Craig Siebe.

The HEPL board has faced criticism in Hamilton County and beyond following decisions related to its revised collections policy. Maddalone was one of the authors of that controversial policy.