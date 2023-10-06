Tickets on sale for Big Head Todd and The Monsters

Current Publishing
Tickets went on sale Oct. 6 for Big Head Todd and The Monsters at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.  The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan.18, 2024. The rock band has been on the U.S. music scene for more than three decades with their writing, recording and touring, delivering more than 3,500 performances.
Their 1993 breakout album “Sister Sweetly” went platinum on the strength of the radio staples “Broken Hearted Savior,” “It’s Alright” and “Bittersweet.” The Colorado quartet consists of guitarist-vocalist Todd Park Mohr (also on keys, sax, harmonica), Brian Nevin (drums, percussion), Rob Squires (bass, vocals) and Jeremy Lawton (guitar, keys, vocals, steel guitar).


