Hymes resigns as CSO artistic director after 6 years

Janna Hymes announced her resignation Oct. 7 as Carmel Symphony Orchestra artistic director. The announcement comes one day after it was announced that David Commanday would be the guest conductor for the Oct. 7 opening night concert at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel

“As this may come as a surprise, my plan was to wait for the recent transition of staff and board changes to be secured before resigning,” Hymes stated. “Now that those positions are filled this is the right time for me to leave. With my new position as artistic director of the Sedona Symphony, increased guest conducting opportunities and other work options, it is time to move on.”

Anne Marie Chastain was recently named executive director after Cara Pittenger took a job with the Indianapolis Youth Orchestra over the summer.

“My time in Carmel has been amazing,” Hymes stated. “Some of my personal highlights include raising the artistic level of the orchestra, programming new and diverse concerts, raising musician fees, increasing services for the orchestra, and adding several new series with an emphasis on outreach and education. I will truly miss my colleagues in the orchestra.”

Hymes joined the CSO as conductor in May 2017. She has previously worked as the assistant conductor of the Indianapolis Symphony several years before taking the Carmel job.

“I have worked in Indiana for a long time and want to thank the amazing community and our loyal patrons for supporting me and embracing me from day one,” Hymes said.

CSO Board Chair Caleb Bullock stated announcing Hymes’ departure is bittersweet.

“Janna has been with the Carmel Symphony for six years, and during that time she elevated the symphony from a mix of volunteer and paid musicians to a symphony fully comprised of paid professional musicians,” Bullock stated. “She brought energy to every creative performance. We’re grateful that she leaves us in a good place to build on her legacy of service to the CSO, and we wish her the best in her new position in Sedona and beyond.”

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard issued a statement: “When other performing arts groups completely shut down during the pandemic, with Janna’s creativity and support, the Carmel Symphony was able to find ways to continue to present concerts virtually. We’re very excited for Janna and appreciate how she elevated the Carmel Symphony during her six years with us.”

Hymes is excited with her move to the Sedona Symphony: “While I’m thrilled with this great opportunity to build up a new symphony in the gorgeous backdrop of the red rocks of Sedona, it’s always hard to leave something you’ve built up. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and wish the orchestra continued success,” Hymes said.

Commanday is artistic director and conductor of the Heartland Festival Orchestra in Illinois.

For more, visit carmelsymphomy.org.