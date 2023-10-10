Early voting begins Oct. 11 in Hamilton County; here’s where to cast a ballot

Early voting for the Nov. 7 general election will run from Oct. 11 to Nov. 6 at several sites in Hamilton County. Registered voters who live in the county may vote at any site during early voting. On Election Day, voters must cast a ballot at their designated polling location.

Check voter registration status at indianavoters.in.gov or by calling 317-776-9632.

Early voting is available at:

Hamilton County Judicial Center, 1 Hamilton County Square, Noblesville

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 to 13, Oct. 16 to 20, Oct. 23 to 27, Oct. 30 to Nov. 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4

8 a.m. to noon Nov. 6

Hamilton County Fairgrounds, Hall C, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 to 13, Oct. 16 to 20, Oct. 23 to 28 and Oct. 30 to Nov. 4

8 a.m. to noon Nov. 6

Wilfong Pavilion at Founders Park, 11675 Hazel Dell Pkwy., Building A, Carmel

2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1 and 2

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, and Nov. 3 and 4

Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St., Carmel

2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1 and 2

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, and Nov. 3 and 4

Westfield City Hall, 130 Penn St., Westfield

2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1 and 2

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, and Nov. 3 and 4

Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000-1 E. 151st St., Westfield

2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1 and 2

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, and Nov. 3 and 4

Roy G. Holland Memorial Park Building, 1 Park Dr., Fishers

2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1 and 2

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, and Nov. 3 and 4

Billericay Park Building, 12690 Promise Rd., Fishers