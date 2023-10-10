Early voting begins Oct. 11 in Hamilton County; here’s where to cast a ballot

Early voting for the Nov. 7 general election will run from Oct. 11 to Nov. 6 at several sites in Hamilton County. Registered voters who live in the county may vote at any site during early voting. On Election Day, voters must cast a ballot at their designated polling location.
Check voter registration status at indianavoters.in.gov or by calling 317-776-9632.
Early voting is available at:
Hamilton County Judicial Center, 1 Hamilton County Square, Noblesville
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 to 13, Oct. 16 to 20, Oct. 23 to 27, Oct. 30 to Nov. 3
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4
- 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 6
Hamilton County Fairgrounds, Hall C, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11 to 13, Oct. 16 to 20, Oct. 23 to 28 and Oct. 30 to Nov. 4
- 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 6
Wilfong Pavilion at Founders Park, 11675 Hazel Dell Pkwy., Building A, Carmel
- 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1 and 2
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, and Nov. 3 and 4
Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St., Carmel
- 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1 and 2
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, and Nov. 3 and 4
Westfield City Hall, 130 Penn St., Westfield
- 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1 and 2
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, and Nov. 3 and 4
Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000-1 E. 151st St., Westfield
- 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1 and 2
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, and Nov. 3 and 4
Roy G. Holland Memorial Park Building, 1 Park Dr., Fishers
- 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1 and 2
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, and Nov. 3 and 4
Billericay Park Building, 12690 Promise Rd., Fishers
- 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1 and 2
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, and Nov. 3 and 4