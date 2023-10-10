Lawrence Chamber luncheon to feature Keystone Group founder

The Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership luncheon on Nov. 14 will feature guest speaker Ersal Ozdemir, founder and chairman of the Keystone Group and Indy Eleven.

The annual lunch also will include board member elections and the chamber’s year in review.

According to an announcement from the chamber, Ozdemir founded Keystone Group in 2002, and it has grown to become one of the largest privately owned real estate development, construction, property management and investments companies in Indiana with headquarters in downtown Indianapolis.

“Keystone specializes and invests in transformational mixed-use developments and has successfully completed many projects over the last 20-plus years,” the announcement stated. “Keystone has a passion for positively impacting communities and believes it is critical to invest not only time but financial resources to choose causes and select projects that enhance communities.”

In 2013, Ozdemir launched Indy Eleven Men’s Professional Soccer. The brand continued to grow with the club’s launch of a women’s soccer team in 2022, which won the 2023 W League National Championship. Indy Eleven also purchased a new elite level top tier women’s professional team that will play in the Super League upon the completion of Eleven Park Stadium.

“Additionally, the club’s presence has proliferated with the creation of a youth development program that spans the state and currently has over 16,000 kids affiliated with Indy Eleven,” the announcement stated.

Doors open for the membership lunch at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at The Garrison, 6002 N. Post Rd., with the program starting at 11. The event is expected to last through 1 p.m., according to the announcement.

For more and to register, go to greaterlawrencechamber.org/events.