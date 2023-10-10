Nonprofit supports grieving families of deceased infants

In August 2018, Emma Ping from Cicero went to Community North to deliver her daughter, Selah, who doctors determined didn’t have a heartbeat. She was delivered stillborn at 36 weeks and five days.

In the aftermath, Ping launched a nonprofit in Hamilton County to help other families who’ve gone through a similar experience.

Selah’s Grace Ministries, a nonprofit that supports families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss, will hold a candle event at the Angel of Hope Monument at Forest Park in Noblesville at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The first-ever event coincides with the International Wave of Light, where candles are lit during Baby Loss Awareness Week.

“Maybe just 20, 30 years ago, people when they lost children were told, ‘Go home, forget this happened,’ like you weren’t supposed to talk about it,” Ping said. “It was just something that you were to move on from because nobody except for you really knew the baby.”

At the event, attendees can create luminaries and, at 7 p.m., will light the luminaries and the names of babies who died will be read.

“I think the biggest thing that you fear when your child dies (is) that everyone will just forget them, because everybody gets to move on, but you don’t get to,” Ping said. “That’s your new life. You’re living with the loss of your child.”

For safety concerns, the luminaries will be battery operated, Ping said. Admission is free and attendees can park anywhere at Forest Park.

Selah’s Grace Ministries provides CuddleCots, which are cots that cool the baby that has died to allow more time for the families to say goodbye, and bereavement boxes for parents at hospitals.

Selah’s Grace Ministries helps families across the United States. The bereavement coordinator at Riverview Health in Noblesville, Dede Flaherty, serves on the board at Selah’s Grace Ministries.

Since 2018, the nonprofit has donated more than 550 bereavement boxes and donated seven CuddleCots to grieving families.

For more, visit selahsgrace.org.