City of Fishers partners with Habitat for Humanity

The City of Fishers and Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity worked together to host a panel-build event Oct. 6 at Holland Park in Fishers.

Approximately 100 volunteers and community partners gathered to assemble wall panels for a future home for a family in need in the greater Indianapolis area, according to information from the City of Fishers.

At a panel-build event, volunteers help build wall panels for a home. The event lasts around five hours, with 2.5-hour shifts. As with all Habitat build events, no experience is necessary and Habitat provides all instruction, materials and tools to get the job done.

“This event symbolizes what Fishers is all about — community, collaboration and compassion,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “Through partnerships like this one with Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity and with the help of local business sponsors, we are not just building a home but bringing our community together to work toward a common cause.”

The unnamed future homeowner stated that having her own home will mean stability for herself and her family.

“I will be the first person in my immediate family to be a homeowner,” the recipient stated. “I will be able to show my children that it is achievable with hard work and, more importantly, dedication.”

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope, stated Abri Hochstetler, vice president of development and communications for Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity.

“The opportunity for first-time homeownership is becoming more difficult to achieve, so we are grateful for the generous support from the Fishers community to help make this dream of homeownership possible,” Hochstetler stated.

