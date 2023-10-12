Carmel resident turns heads and chairs on ‘The Voice’

Ephraim Owens was certainly ready for his prime time moment.

When his time came to perform on Blind Auditions on Season 24 of “The Voice,” the Carmel resident delivered.

“I wasn’t nervous,” he said of the performance, which was televised Sept. 26 on NBC. “I knew that the moment was big. I also knew a lot of my life preparation has put me in a place to get that opportunity. I dreamed about that opportunity forever. I wanted to go out there and be myself.”

All four chairs turned for Owens, signaling approval, when he sang Labrinth’s “Beneath Your Beautiful.”

“I didn’t go in there thinking I’m absolutely going to blow their minds away,” Owen said. “I was hoping for at least one chair turn – that’s all it takes. I was extremely surprised and humbled when all four of them turned.”

Owens, 36, picked John Legend to be his coach for the next round, which is expected to start later in October.

“John Legend is someone I’ve looked up to as an artist for as long as he has been putting out music,” Owens said.

When Owens told the judges his 4-year-old daughter, Evelyn, often sang with him, Legend asked if he wanted to bring her on stage with him. She joined her dad for Legend’s “Nervous.”

“She stole the show,” Owens said. “I have no problem with that at all. As soon as she got on the set, I figured she was going to do that. It was icing on the cake that my wife and daughter were right there. The only way it could have been better is if my son (2-year-old Jackson) was there, too.”

Owens said naturally his goal is to win “The Voice.”

“All I can control is I’m going to put my best foot forward and I’m going to do the best I can do,” he said.

Owens’ wife, Elizabeth, is a Carmel High School graduate and her maiden name is McRoberts. Elizabeth’s brothers, Josh and Zach, were CHS basketball standouts. Josh played for Duke University and in the NBA. Zach played for Indiana University.

Owens’ younger brother, David, a CHS graduate, appeared on “The Voice” in 2019. Kelly Clarkson was the only one to turn a chair and became his coach.

“John Legend is the only coach from that season who is on this season and he did not turn for my brother,” Owens said. “So the competitive side of (me said) definitely I have to get him (to turn). I got to have some bragging rights from big brother to my little brother.”

Owens, a Lawrence Central High School graduate, participated in show choir in high school.

When he was working as a special education assistant at Nora Elementary School in Indianapolis, he served as assistant football coach at North Central High School for several years even though he didn’t play football in high school.

While living in Florida, Owens started competing in mixed martial arts competition and did that for six years.

“It takes a different mindset to step in a ring and hear that cage get locked behind you and know there is only one way out and hopefully it’s victorious,” he said. “My last fight was in 2013. I didn’t lose the love for it. But I started feeling it was becoming my identity and it was never meant to be that. I just felt it was time to hang up the gloves.”

While he has had other hobbies, Owens said music has been a consistent focal point in his life.

“It’s one of the best ways for people to get to know me and I can express myself,” he said. “I’ve been involved in music at churches at various levels. I was an associate pastor at one point at Grace Church.”

Owens’ grandmother sang background vocals for Marvin Gaye and Al Green.

“I never give myself time to pursue music from an artist standpoint,” Owens said. “My wife has constantly pushed me to do that, as has my family and siblings. They know I love to perform. I want to set an example for my kids to follow their dreams and never give up on them.”

Owens helps on his wife’s family’s small farm in Zionsville and also operates a rare Hess machine, which makes custom cast stone for a Westfield company, Custom Cast Stone.