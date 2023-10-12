Current Publishing
Humane society to offer free microchip event Oct. 14 in Carmel

The Humane Society for Hamilton County will host a free pet microchip event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at Centier Bank, 568 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel.

Centier Bank is sponsoring the event, which will provide one free microchip for the first 100 households that attend. Additional microchips for pets in those households will cost $20 each.

After the 100 free microchips have been distributed, microchips will be available for $20 each. Dogs must be leashed for the event, and cats must be in a carrier.

A microchip is a small, electronic chip enclosed in a glass cylinder that is about the size as a grain of rice and is injected under the skin, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. The microchip itself does not have a battery—it is activated by a scanner that is passed over the area, and the radio waves put out by the scanner activate the chip. When that happens, information is collected that can help identify a lost pet’s owners.

 


