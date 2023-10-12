Westfield Washington Historical Society seeking volunteers

The Westfield Washington Historical Society needs volunteers at the museum and Barker Cabin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in October.

According to WWHS Vice President Jeff Beals, volunteers welcome guests. Those who have not previously volunteered receive training from members of the Historical Society. They will learn about the cabin and museum so they can provide information to guests, answer questions and point visitors to specific displays.

“Each time I have volunteered, I have learned so much,” said WWHS volunteer Barbara Day. “Volunteering is a perfect opportunity to meet people, promote Westfield and especially to share knowledge.”

To find out more follow the Westfield Washington Historical Society on Facebook or visit wwhs.us. If you would like to help out, email [email protected] or text 317-460-4844 to be scheduled.