Current Publishing

County officials honored –The Association of Indiana Counties announced that Hamilton County Highway Engineer Brad Davis received the 2023 Outstanding Highway Engineer Award and Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt received the 2023 Outstanding County Commissioner Award. Davis and Heirbrandt received the honors during the AIC’s 65th annual conference Sept. 27 in Orange County.

Chen to receive Sachem Award – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will honor Carmel resident Albert Chen, founder and board chair for Telamon Corporation, with the 2023 Sachem Award at a ceremony set for Nov. 2 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts. The governor awards the Sachem annually to recognize an individual whose lifetime of excellence and moral virtue has brought credit and honor to Indiana.

Palladiscope showtimes – “Eos: The First Dawn” will begin showing at 8:30 p.m. daily and run every half hour until the final show, which begins at 11 p.m. The show is projected on the Palladium and is best viewed from Carter Green. A new Palladiscope projection is set to debut for the holiday season.

HSHC Halloween adoption special — The Humane Society for Hamilton County is offering a special adoption fee of $31 throughout the month of October for black dogs and orange cats. Those interested in adopting can fill out an application in advance at hshcadoptions.com.

Heroes Run returns – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation will present the Heroes Run Nov. 4 at Strawtown Koteewi Park, 12308 Strawtown Ave. in Noblesville. The event, which has 5K and 1-mile options, will raise funds for the nonprofit foundation, which works to support county law enforcement. Learn more and sign up at runsignup.com/indianaheroesrun.

State appointments – Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed or reappointed several Carmel residents to various state boards and commissions. They are:

Paul Shoopman, owner and master builder with the Paul Shoopman Home Building Group, Board of Registration for Architects and Landscape Architects

David Holt, COO of Church, Church, Hittle & Antrim; Distressed Unit Appeals Board

Kate Snedeker, representing consumers, Indiana Board of Pharmacy

Andrew Leffler, assistant director of Relay Indiana/InTRAC, Indiana School for the Deaf Board

Terri Miller, assistant director of special education for Hamilton-Boone-Madison Special Services Cooperative, Indiana School for the Deaf Board

Matt Smorch, president and CEO of CountryMark, Land Use Task Force

Cameron Clark, attorney and former director of the Department of Natural Resources, Natural Resources Foundation Board

Melinda Cameron, president of AdvocacyWorks, Rare Disease Advisory Council

Joel Feldman, chief medical director of MHS Indiana, Rare Disease Advisory Council

Doug Cipkala, staff attending physician at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, Rare Disease Advisory Council

Taylor Shockey, representing consumers, Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology Board

Jamie Smith, director of the division of fatality review and prevention with the Indiana Department of Health, Statewide Child Fatality Review Committee

Leaf, landscape waste removal – Carmel residents may leave up to 20 bags or bundles of landscape waste, including leaves, for pickup each week through Dec. 15. The bags should be left out on the regular waste pickup day. The service is provided free of charge.

Learn about Toastmasters – The Polished Brash Toastmasters Club will hold an open house from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Delta Faucet, 55 E. 111th St. in Carmel, to provide information about the organization for anyone interested in furthering communication and leadership skills. Attendees (in person and virtual options available) will observe a meeting and have the opportunity to ask questions. RSVP or request more information by emailing [email protected].

State of the City address – Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will present his final State of the City address at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green. Tickets for the event, which is presented by OneZone, are $40 and may be purchased at thecenterpresents.org/tickets-events/events/2324/rental/state-of-the-city.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Summer interns recognized – U.S. Sen. Todd Young recently recognized Hoosier students who participated in the summer internship program in his Indiana offices, including Adam Spensley, a senior from Carmel attending Purdue University. The students assisted with daily activities and special projects related to legislation, communications, and constituent services. Students interested in applying for the internship program can learn more by calling 202-224-5623.

Remove invasives, receive free plants – The Hamilton County Invasives Partnership and Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District will provide up to three, 3-gallon native trees or shrubs for free to Hamilton County residents who show proof of removal of an invasive species from their property. Learn more at hcinvasives.org.

Democratic caucus interns – State Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn is inviting college students and recent college graduates to apply for internships with the Indiana House Democratic Caucus. The internships will span the upcoming legislative session running from January through March 2024 and take place in Indianapolis at the Indiana Statehouse. Interns will receive a biweekly stipend of $900 and the chance to earn academic credit (dependent on each intern’s college). Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31, with a priority deadline of Oct. 15. Learn more and apply at indianahousedemocrats.org/student-opportunities/internships.

Christkindlmarkt mug unveiled – The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has unveiled the 2023 design of the market’s boot mug. This year’s mug will be rose colored, with a dark red interior. Along with the updated color, this year’s mug features views of the Palladium, ice skaters on the Ice at Carter Green and the Glühwein Pyramid – one of the signature sights at the market. The mugs will be available for sale on-site at the market for $6 each, while supplies last. The market will be open Nov. 18 through Dec. 24. Learn more at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend for all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Business Hall of Fame inductees – Junior Achievement of Central Indiana has announced the four Laureates who will be inducted into the Central Indiana Business Hall of Fame this year. They are Aasif M. Bade, founder and CEO of Ambrose Property Group; Sonny Beck, CEO of Beck’s Hybrids; Carolene Mays, founder and CEO, Black Leadership + Legacies, Inc. and Carolene Mays Inspiring Leadership, LLC; and Brian Payne, former president and CEO of Central Indiana Community Foundation, former president of The Indianapolis Foundation and former managing director of the Indiana Repertory Theatre. The honorees will be inducted at the 35th annual Central Indiana Business Hall of Fame Gala on Nov. 3 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

Real estate recognition – Nicki Simon Felix with Keller Williams in Carmel has earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD recognition for experience, knowledge and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Felix is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, a group of real estate professionals who have completed the institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. Felix has been in real estate since 2017 and specializes in Hamilton County and the surrounding Indianapolis Metropolitan Area.

Carmel resident elected chair – Carmel resident Steven Caltrider, vice president and chief intellectual property counsel at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, has been elected chair of the American Bar Association Section of Intellectual Property Law. Caltrider will serve a one-year term ending in August 2024. The ABA-IPL advances the development and improvement of intellectual property laws and their fair and just administration. Prior to joining Dana-Farber, Caltrider retired as vice president and general patent counsel for Eli Lilly and Company.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Ice Miller hire – Maddie Augustus of Carmel has joined Ice Miller’s public affairs group as senior director of public affairs. As a registered lobbyist, she focuses on state legislative and executive branch lobbying on behalf of clients. She works with the firm’s public affairs clients to develop and implement public policy strategies and works on state and federal government procurement and public and government relations issue management. Prior to joining Ice Miller, Augustus served as director of government relations for the Insurance Institute of Indiana.

Pain seminar – Riverview Health will host a seminar about treating shoulder, hip and knee pain at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Bridgewater Club, 3535 E. 161st St. in Westfield. Orthopedic surgeons Dr. Andrew Malin and Dr. Stephen Jacobsen will share information about causes, management and treatment of hip, knee and shoulder pain. The program is free, but registration is required. Visit riverview.org or call 317-776-7999 to register.

Vaccines available – Kroger Health is offering vaccinations for flu, RSV and COVID-19 at Kroger grocery and Little Clinic locations, including in Carmel at 1217 S. Range Line Rd. and 10679 N. Michigan Rd. While customers can choose to walk-in to receive vaccines, they are also welcome to make an appointment. To learn more or to make an appointment, visit kroger.com/vaccinations.

Blue Hope Bash – The Blue Hope Bash is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian St. in Carmel. The fundraiser for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance will include a cocktail reception, dinner, entertainment and dancing. Learn more and purchase tickets at impact.ccalliance.org/event/2023-indianapolis-blue-hope-bash/e452763.

Caregiver Sip and Meet – Little Star ABA Therapy will present a Sip and Meet for mothers and female caregivers of people with developmental disabilities from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Rejoicing Vine, 8440 W. 82nd St. in Indianapolis. The event will include tastings, a tour of the winery and guided discussions. Cost is $25. Register at littlestaraba.org/for-families/mom-and-female-caregiver-events.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at [email protected].