Access Urgent Care aims to decrease expensive emergency room visits 

When Brittany Lacobucci, Bryndon Preston and Donald Helfert decided to establish a new urgent care clinic, they knew they wanted it to be a place where patients could receive high-quality care, quick treatment and an overall positive experience.

Access Urgent Care opened in Noblesville at 5695 Pebble Village Ln. in August. Lacobucci said the providers aim to provide education to patients about their health conditions and take time to listen to their needs.

Another goal, Lacobucci said, is to keep more people out of emergency rooms. She said emergency visits are typically very expensive, and many conditions treated in emergency rooms can be handled at an urgent care clinic. Patients are welcome to visit Access Urgent Care for any health concern that is not life-threatening.

Lacobucci, Preston and Helfert began planning for the clinic in August 2022 and started a search for the right location.

“We wanted to work together. We knew we wanted to do something with healthcare. And then we just kind of started looking at what the options were and what the needs were,” Lacobucci said. “And with our combined experience and what the data showed, it was like, ‘Hey, this is something that you could do,’ and we were fortunate enough to find the people that were crazy enough to believe in it with us and help us get on the right track.”

Access Urgent Care employs a doctor who oversees medical operations, a nurse practitioner, medical assistant and office manager. Lacobucci is also involved in daily operations.

‘“Our hands are really in it,” Lacobucci said. “We’re really putting the work in alongside everybody and leading by example with how we want the culture to be.”

Access Urgent Care is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The goal is to eventually have weekend and evening hours, Lacobucci said.

For more, visit accessurgentcare.com.