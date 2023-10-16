Column: Great time for pork chops with apples

Commentary by Mark LaFay

October is my favorite month. We love to head out to Stuckey Farm’s apple orchard with our kids this time of year.

The apple harvest has been in full swing for about 45 days, but you can still find some to pick from the trees. The cider is still readily available, and the orchard is starting to transition into pumpkin season. You can pick your pumpkin, carve it up, go on a hayride, shoot pumpkins from a cannon and so much more. It is a great time.

I also love to cook with apples, and recently I knocked out a yummy pork chop dish with a savory cream sauce with roasted apples.

Check out this recipe below:

Pork chops with fall apple and cream sauce

Ingredients:

4 bone-in pork chops, 1.5-2-inches thick

Sea salt

For the sauce:

1 quart heavy whipping cream

1 small clam shell of fresh thyme

1 large shallot

2 cloves of garlic

1/2 cup Grand Marnier

1/8 cup apple cider vinegar

3 cups heavy whipping cream

1 stick of unsalted butter

Directions: