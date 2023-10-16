Hamilton County to expand water and sewer to Baker’s Corner

At the Oct. 4 groundbreaking of a regional utility district in Bakers Corner, Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt announced the expansion of water and sewer infrastructure to the area north of Westfield.

“This could actually speed up development on the north end of Westfield,” said Heirbrandt. “I think it will benefit Westfield with workforce and economic development.”

The project’s district boundaries for water and sewer will encompass 42 square miles, from 216th to 296th streets, extending 2 miles west of U.S. 31 to Spring Mill and Six Points roads and 3 miles east of U.S. 31 to Devany and Cammack roads. In addition, the project will address identified failing septic systems in the designated area.

Phase One will extend from 226th Street to 241st Street, reaching east to Englewood Road and west to Spring Mill Road. With a cost of $45 million, funding for this phase will include $25 million from county American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, $10 million from state ARPA funds through the Indiana Finance Authority and $10 million in county bond funds through the newly created Hamilton County Regional Utility District.

Phase Two will extend from 241st Street to 276th Street and will serve the new Indiana National Guard Facility set for construction next year, and will be funded by the state ARPA investment fund.

In May 2021, previously restricted ARPA funds were allocated to provide the initial impetus for the project.

County officials said they hope that the infrastructure project will revitalize and invigorate the northern part of Hamilton County, bringing in jobs, commercial and mixed-use development anticipated from U.S. 31 to Dunbar Road and residential development west of Dunbar Road.

“I think Hamilton County has planned well for the growth that is coming,” said Heirbrandt. “We’ve already widened roads to be conducive to traffic.”

Heirbrandt gave the example of 276th Street which has already been widened in preparation for the armory. He said that Beck’s Hybrids wanted to expand and having those road improvements helped them choose to expand here instead of in Iowa.