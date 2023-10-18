Current Publishing
Fishers police investigating fatal crash

Fishers Police Department announced Oct. 18 that it is investigating an Oct. 13 fatal motorcycle crash.

According to the announcement, the crash took place at approximately 10:45 p.m. on northbound Interstate 69 just north of East 96th Street. 

“The crash involved a single motorcycle,” the announcement stated, noting that the bike was a 2006 Yamaha XV1. “The rider was ejected and fatally injured. The Fishers Police Department Crash Team is working to determine what factors may have contributed to the crash.”

DNA testing identified the motorcycle driver as 61-year-old Ronald Baxter Jr. of Fort Wayne. Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to contact Lt. Kevin Kobli at 317-595-3300.

 


