Five Zionsville Community High School students named scholarship finalists 

Five Zionsville Community High School students were recently named finalists for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.

According to the Community Foundation of Boone County, the scholarship can be used for full tuition at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year.

“We received nearly 60 applications this year for this prestigious award from all over the county, and let us tell you what — we are incredibly proud of the Class of 2024 and excited to see how they continue to pour into our society and our local communities in their future years,” said Julie Reagan, interim CEO for the Community Foundation of Boone County.

ZCHS students Addison Coons, Meg Dimmett, John Gunderman, Marissa Roundtree and Madison Schmidt were evaluated on community involvement, volunteerism, commitment to the State of Indiana, work experience, academic performance, school activities, short answer essays, two letters of recommendation and more.

“I am thrilled to be in consideration for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship and am inspired to continue working in my community,” Gunderman said.

Roundtree said she is honored and grateful to be selected as a finalist for the scholarship.

“This scholarship will help ease the financial burden of college and help me achieve my educational goals,” Roundtree said. “It also emphasizes the meaningfulness of the community volunteer work I have done and I will continue to serve my community and the state of Indiana.”

Schmidt said the scholarship represents all of the time, care and work she has put into helping others and reminds her of what a great community she gets to live, work and serve in.

“Being a finalist shows and encourages me that what I do matters to others, and inspires me to continue in the spirit of enriching my community now and throughout my future,” Schmidt said.

CFBC said the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship finalists recently participated in an interview process and the winners will be announced mid-December.

For more information on the scholarship program, visit lillyendowment.org/for-grantseekers/lilly-endowment-community-scholarship-program/.