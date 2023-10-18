Snapshot: Indy Half-Marathon

The Honor Guard Team from the Titan Cadet Squadron of Civil Air Patrol kicked off the opening ceremony for the 28th annual Indy Half Marathon at Fort Ben on Oct. 7. The Titan Squadron is part of the McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology, the career center for the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township. The race also included 5K and 10K options, and a kids’ 1-mile. For more, visit indyhalfmarathon.com. (Photo courtesy of Beyond Monumental)