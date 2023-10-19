Mill Top partners with Cruise Planners

Allison Hardy, a travel advisor who owns a Cruise Planners franchise, met her future business partner, Rocky Shanehsaz, in 2013, when Shanehsaz — owner of Mill Top Banquet and Conference Center in Noblesville — helped Hardy quickly plan her wedding.

Now, Cruise Planners and Mill Top Banquet and Conference Center have a business partnership whereby couples can plan their wedding and honeymoon at the same time and at no extra charge.

The Mill Top Banquet and Conference Center at 802 Mulberry St. is a full-service event staging company where employees manage every aspect of an event. Cruise Planners is a vacation planning service and is part of larger host agencies that give it access to a wide variety of travel vendors.

Through the partnership, which started Aug. 1, Cruise Planners can assist with weddings and out-of-town bachelor and bachelorette parties. The conference center also has a honeymoon tiki hut where couples can plan their honeymoon.

“From my perspective, I believe that providing a full cycle of service to our couples is paramount,” Shanehsaz said. “(We) want to make sure that they know they have everything that they need available to them.”

Shanehsaz said Mill Top tries to plan, compose and structure aspects of the wedding so it is “executed seamlessly,” and having the option to plan a honeymoon adds to that. He also said some couples plan their honeymoons themselves and later learn they could have found less expensive options. He said Hardy helps couples find the most cost-effective ways of traveling for their honeymoon.

“I just am very passionate about traveling and to really have the opportunity to touch the lives of others and help them, especially an exciting time of marriage and honeymoon and being able to really help them (is rewarding),” Hardy said. “I feel like brides and grooms are a lot of times overwhelmed with the wedding planning process and don’t have the time to really put into researching and effort into finding that ideal honeymoon destination.”

Hardy said the honeymoon can be tailored to a couple’s needs. There is also a honeymoon registry option where guests can put money toward the honeymoon or buy different parts of the honeymoon, such as a couple’s massage, Shanehsaz said.

For more, visit milltop-indy.com.