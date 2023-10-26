Noblesville City Council approves 2024 budget

The Noblesville City Council unanimously approved the 2024 city budget during its Oct. 24 meeting. The budget totals $116,108,606. The city wants to keep taxes low and accommodate growth, Mayor Chris Jensen stated in a press release.

The budget increased from last year because of inflation and organic city growth, said Ian Zelgowski, deputy financial officer, when the budget was proposed Sept. 26.

The police and fire departments constitute 50.1 percent of the operating budget. New features for the departments, according to the city, include:

Eight new police officers and two civilian positions

A new ambulance

The site preparation/design for a new police station to replace the outdated one

Expansion of the NobleAct program, including adding an in-house licensed clinical social worker

Equipment/training for 15 new firefighters (their base compensation is funded by the federal SAFER grant program)

According to the city, there will be road and infrastructure improvements, including continuing the Reimagine Pleasant Street project, preliminary engineering for widening Boden Road and Olio Road, additional resources for clearing snow off of streets and an additional tree arborist position.

The city will continue to invest in Innovation Mile, according to officials, and mixed-use projects at the Village at Federal Hill, East Bank and Midland Pointe. It will also finalize design and manage construction for the new Noblesville Events Center.

The city also said there will be public purpose grants for Noblesville Main Street, Nickel Plate Arts, Noblesville Preservation Alliance, Serve Noblesville, Noblesville Youth Sports Alliance, Keep Noblesville Beautiful and the Indiana Peony Festival.

There will be design and site mobilization for Finch Creek Park, including trails, greenspace and possible outdoor sports fields, the press release stated. There will also be funding for the Midland Trace Trail, which connects the Riverwalk Trail and Nickel Plate Trail.

7.5 million is the spend down — the city has an excess of cash that built up over the years, 3.6 million of the spend down funding (11.1 includes spend down plus other funding sources) One time spending and spend down is the same thing