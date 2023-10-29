Enchanted Tea Parties at Westfield High School support ‘Cinderella’

In honor of Westfield High School’s upcoming production of “Cinderella,” Westfield Theater Choir Boosters is hosting two Enchanted Tea Parties from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 4. The boosters have partnered with Samantha’s Royal Celebrations to ensure some familiar princess friends will be there, and they’re inviting all the princes and princesses of Westfield to come dressed in their favorite costumes.

Several WHS seniors plan to volunteer their time at the tea parties to help raise money for the school’s productions. Cadence Schrock will attend the tea parties as the Glass Slipper Princess, while the role of Cinderella in the musical the following week will be played by Keegan Connor. The Arabian Princess, portrayed by Elianna Reynolds, will join fellow royalty from Samantha’s Royal Celebrations, the Ice Queen, the Ice Princess and the Beauty Princess. The stepsisters from the musical, played by Finley Hiple and Olivia Horner, might make an appearance, along with Prince Christopher, played by Collin Alber.

“There are several of us that have been helping with the shows for years,” said Mandi Horner, mother of Olivia Horner and booster vice president. “(Westfield Theater Choir) Boosters started because the theater and choir departments were basing their budgets solely on ticket sales from the previous year.”

The organization began just a little more than a year ago to provide the theater and choir directors with more funds. Already, the boosters contribute to the fall musical and spring play as well as Comedy Sportz and the Thespian Society. They also supported the first-ever WHS film festival last spring.

According to Horner, the boosters are trying to organize fundraisers and dine-to-donate events in keeping with current show themes. She hopes to see some sort of murder mystery dinner for the spring play, “Clue.”

Tickets for the Enchanted Tea Parties are $15 and are available by reservation only at westfieldtheaterchoir.com/events. The events will take place at WHS inside Door 44. “Cinderella” performances will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. Tickets for shows are also $15 and are available through the event website. For more, visit westfieldtheatrechoir.com.