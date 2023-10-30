Current Publishing
Event hosts, from left, are Kristie Watts, Kristin Lehr and Trish Lisa. (Photo courtesy of Kristin Lehr)

Carmel church mental health workshop to focus on anxiety management skills

Orchard Park Presbyterian Church is inviting the community to attend its second mental health workshop, which will focus on anxiety management skills. The session is set for 8:45 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at the church, 1605 E. 106th St. in Carmel.

Open to those age 14 and older, the event will include information on anxiety and its effects on the brain and workshops to allow participants to learn more about and practice anxiety management skills.

Kristin Lehr, OPPC director of youth outreach, said the church’s bi-annual mental health workshops aim to provide resources and a safe space for those battling mental health challenges.

“Anything that we can do not only as the church but as humanity to help our fellow brethren is what we’re called to do,” Lehr said. “If we see a need and fulfill that need, I think we’re answering a higher calling.”

Lehr said the inaugural workshop in May focused on general mental health challenges and mental health crisis prevention.

At the event, attendees will learn about stress management, protecting peace and strategies for dealing with panic. One lesson will be taught at a time, followed by a choice of workshops that include music therapy, guided meditation and yoga. Attendees can choose a different workshop after each anxiety management lesson.

Registration for the event is encouraged. Learn more at orchardpark.org.


