Carmel in brief — October 31, 2023

Carmel trick-or-treating hours – Official hours of trick-or-treating hours in Carmel are from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Homes welcoming trick-or-treaters should have the front porch lights illuminated. Those who do not wish to participate, or run out of candy, should turn porch lights off.

CCS recognized for student data privacy practices – Carmel Clay Schools has received the Trusted Learning Environment seal from the Consortium for School Networking for its commitment to safeguarding student data privacy. The COSN TLE Seal is a nationally recognized symbol of a school district’s dedication to maintaining a secure and trusted learning environment for its students. The program requires school systems to implement high standards for protecting student data privacy across five core practice areas: leadership, business, data security, professional development and the classroom. Less than 30 districts nationwide have earned the distinction.

Prosecutor launches Special Victims Team – The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office has launched a Special Victims’ Team in an effort to provide justice for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse and other related crimes. The SVT is comprised of a highly trained and specialized team of prosecutors and support staff who will collaborate to address the unique needs of victims in these sensitive cases. Hamilton County’s SVT is made up of three sex crimes deputy prosecutors, two domestic violence deputy prosecutors, a victim assistant and a secretary.

State appointments – Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed or reappointed several Carmel residents to various state boards and commissions. They are:

Paul Shoopman, owner and master builder with the Paul Shoopman Home Building Group, Board of Registration for Architects and Landscape Architects

David Holt, COO of Church, Church, Hittle & Antrim; Distressed Unit Appeals Board

Kate Snedeker, representing consumers, Indiana Board of Pharmacy

Andrew Leffler, assistant director of Relay Indiana/InTRAC, Indiana School for the Deaf Board

Terri Miller, assistant director of special education for Hamilton-Boone-Madison Special Services Cooperative, Indiana School for the Deaf Board

Matt Smorch, president and CEO of CountryMark, Land Use Task Force

Cameron Clark, attorney and former director of the Department of Natural Resources, Natural Resources Foundation Board

Melinda Cameron, president of AdvocacyWorks, Rare Disease Advisory Council

Joel Feldman, chief medical director of MHS Indiana, Rare Disease Advisory Council

Doug Cipkala, staff attending physician at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, Rare Disease Advisory Council

Taylor Shockey, representing consumers, Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology Board

Jamie Smith, director of the division of fatality review and prevention with the Indiana Department of Health, Statewide Child Fatality Review Committee

County launches eclipse website – Hamilton County has launched a website to provide residents and visitors with information about the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. The website offers information on eclipse-related events, safety guidelines and prime viewing locations, all aimed at ensuring a memorable and safe experience for all. Visit the site at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/Eclipse.

HSHC Halloween adoption special — The Humane Society for Hamilton County is offering a special adoption fee of $31 throughout the month of October for black dogs and orange cats. Those interested in adopting can fill out an application in advance at hshcadoptions.com.

Heroes Run returns – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation will present the Heroes Run Nov. 4 at Strawtown Koteewi Park, 12308 Strawtown Ave. in Noblesville. The event, which has 5K and 1-mile options, will raise funds for the nonprofit foundation, which works to support county law enforcement. Learn more and sign up at runsignup.com/indianaheroesrun.

Leaf, landscape waste removal – Carmel residents may leave up to 20 bags or bundles of landscape waste, including leaves, for pickup each week through Dec. 15. The bags should be left out on the regular waste pickup day. The service is provided free of charge.

State of the City address – Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will present his final State of the City address at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green. Tickets for the event, which is presented by OneZone, are $40 and may be purchased at thecenterpresents.org/tickets-events/events/2324/rental/state-of-the-city.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Remove invasives, receive free plants – The Hamilton County Invasives Partnership and Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District will provide up to three, 3-gallon native trees or shrubs for free to Hamilton County residents who show proof of removal of an invasive species from their property. Learn more at hcinvasives.org.

Democratic caucus interns – State Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn is inviting college students and recent college graduates to apply for internships with the Indiana House Democratic Caucus. The internships will span the upcoming legislative session running from January through March 2024 and take place in Indianapolis at the Indiana Statehouse. Interns will receive a biweekly stipend of $900 and the chance to earn academic credit (dependent on each intern’s college). Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31, with a priority deadline of Oct. 15. Learn more and apply at indianahousedemocrats.org/student-opportunities/internships.

Palladiscope showtimes – “Eos: The First Dawn” will begin showing at 8:30 p.m. daily and run every half hour until the final show, which begins at 11 p.m. The show is projected on the Palladium and is best viewed from Carter Green. A new Palladiscope projection is set to debut for the holiday season.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend for all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Centier Bank hire – Centier Bank has added Heather Foster to the bank’s Carmel mortgage team. Foster joins Centier after serving as a senior loan officer for two years and has worked in community banking for 16 years in various roles. Foster resides in Whitestown with her husband, Andy, and their daughters. Learn more about the bank at centier.com.

Carmel resident elected chair – Carmel resident Steven Caltrider, vice president and chief intellectual property counsel at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, has been elected chair of the American Bar Association Section of Intellectual Property Law. Caltrider will serve a one-year term ending in August 2024. The ABA-IPL advances the development and improvement of intellectual property laws and their fair and just administration. Prior to joining Dana-Farber, Caltrider retired as vice president and general patent counsel for Eli Lilly and Company.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Ice Miller hire – Maddie Augustus of Carmel has joined Ice Miller’s public affairs group as senior director of public affairs. As a registered lobbyist, she focuses on state legislative and executive branch lobbying on behalf of clients. She works with the firm’s public affairs clients to develop and implement public policy strategies and works on state and federal government procurement and public and government relations issue management. Prior to joining Ice Miller, Augustus served as director of government relations for the Insurance Institute of Indiana.

County adds EKG simulator – The Hamilton County Health Department has purchased and deployed a new EKG simulator designed to train fire and emergency medical teams throughout the county. The state-of-the-art device replicates the functionality of an electrocardiogram machine, providing fire and EMS professionals with a realistic platform to practice interpreting and analyzing EKG readings. The lightweight, portable machine cost more than $9,000 and was funded through a public health preparedness grant. It will be housed at the Cicero Fire Department but shared by all eight of Hamilton County’s fire departments.

Vaccines available – Kroger Health is offering vaccinations for flu, RSV and COVID-19 at Kroger grocery and Little Clinic locations, including in Carmel at 1217 S. Range Line Rd. and 10679 N. Michigan Rd. While customers can choose to walk-in to receive vaccines, they are also welcome to make an appointment. To learn more or to make an appointment, visit kroger.com/vaccinations.

Blue Hope Bash – The Blue Hope Bash is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian St. in Carmel. The fundraiser for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance will include a cocktail reception, dinner, entertainment and dancing. Learn more and purchase tickets at impact.ccalliance.org/event/2023-indianapolis-blue-hope-bash/e452763.

Caregiver Sip and Meet – Little Star ABA Therapy will present a Sip and Meet for mothers and female caregivers of people with developmental disabilities from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Rejoicing Vine, 8440 W. 82nd St. in Indianapolis. The event will include tastings, a tour of the winery and guided discussions. Cost is $25. Register at littlestaraba.org/for-families/mom-and-female-caregiver-events.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at [email protected].