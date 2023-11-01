Fishers to distribute $250K to nonprofits

The Fishers City Council has approved a resolution granting $250,000 to nonprofits that serve the Fishers community, following a recommendation from the Fishers Nonprofit Committee.
According to the city, the following organizations were awarded grants:
- Cherish: $20,000
- Conner Prairie: $80,000
- Janus Developmental Services: $10,000
- Outside the Box: $15,000
- Prevail: $15,000
- Recovery Café Hamilton County: $10,000
- Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County: $10,000
- Youth Mentoring Initiative: $50,000
Besides those grants, Fishers Youth Assistance Program received $40,000 through an interlocal agreement with Hamilton County.
Nonprofit Committee members are Councilmembers Todd Zimmerman, Cecilia Coble and Jocelyn Vare. The committee reviews grant applications to determine eligibility and who to recommend for city grants.
Applying organization must be a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit or have a fiscal sponsor, and they must be located in Fishers or serve Fishers residents, the city’s website states. Priority is given to organizations that make a large impact on Fishers residents.
Other criteria the committee considers are proven success, organizational strength, cooperation, collaboration and reliability. Grants are not awarded for capital projects, individuals, political organizations, to pay debt or to promote a particular religion.
According to the city, nonprofits that received grants must submit a report upon completion of the project or initiative for which they received the grant funds.