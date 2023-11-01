Current Publishing
Lawrence open house to focus on draft EV charging plan
The City of Lawrence is hosting an open house Nov. 9 to discuss plans for electric vehicle charging stations. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)

The City of Lawrence has scheduled an open house Nov. 9 for members of the public to learn about a proposed plan to create electric vehicle charging stations within Lawrence.

According to information from the city, the plan was developed by the Lawrence Redevelopment Commission following a study and community outreach that started in spring. Details of the plan will be available during the open house, set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the public assembly room at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.

“Lawrence is proud to be one of the first cities in Indiana to invest in a plan for future electric vehicle charging needs,” Lawrence Redevelopment Commission president Jerry Clifford stated. “The demand for EVs is continuing to grow, and the city wants the public’s feedback on this strategic plan that will keep us ahead of the curve on planning for the future of EV.”

During the past six months, Lawrence officials partnered with Lochmueller Group to facilitate conversations and solicit community feedback about the future of EV infrastructure, the announcement stated. The draft plan was created using the results of the engineering study and input from businesses, residents and visitors.

According to the city, that input was gathered through surveys, online/social media content, flyers, industry focus groups, promotions at local events and media coverage. The study was funded in part through a matching grant from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Organization.

The electric vehicle charging station draft plan is not complete. According to the announcement, the city anticipates it will be ready for approval in early 2024.


