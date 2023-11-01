Letter: Giffel has ‘exemplary track record’

Editor,

David Giffel boasts an exemplary track record and deserves to be reelected to the Fishers City Council.

Residing in Fishers for nearly half a century, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing numerous elections, which have yielded both outstanding public servants and individuals who fell short of public office expectations. David clearly belongs to the former category – a dedicated public servant I wholeheartedly trust and admire for several compelling reasons.

First and foremost, David consistently attends meetings. My firsthand experience stems from his role as a board member for Delaware Township, where I serve as the township trustee. Notably, he never missed a meeting, always came well-prepared to provide valuable input and remained readily available when needed. Now, in his capacity as a member of the Fishers City Council, David continues to demonstrate his unwavering commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities he vowed to uphold. At each meeting, he arrives prepared and eager to engage.

Furthermore, David diligently conducts his research. He actively seeks the opinions of his constituents and, crucially, he listens to them. He isn’t afraid to pose challenging questions to fellow leaders because his goal is to make informed decisions for the betterment of his community.

However, what truly sets David apart is his unshakeable integrity. He is a man who speaks his mind and follows through on his promises. His actions reflect his dedication to serving the people he represents.

In conclusion, amidst a backdrop of baseless accusations from his opponent, David remains resolute in his commitment to truth and transparently shares his plans for the citizens he serves. His steadfast dedication to his word and his community embodies the very essence of a “public servant.”

Debbie R. Driskell, Fishers