Thanksgiving tradition returns to Zionsville

The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County has announced the return of the Zionsville and Lebanon Gravy Chase races. Both races will take place at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County.

According to Cami McGrady, communications and development coordinator for The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County, the club has units in Lebanon, Whitestown and Zionsville that offer different services. The organization serves more than 425 kids daily and has 3,000 total members between the ages of 5 and 18.

Entering its seventh year, the race has become a family-friendly Thanksgiving Day tradition. According to Eric Richards, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club, founders of Gravy Chase who participated in another Thanksgiving Day race, came up with the idea.

“One of the races in downtown Indianapolis was getting so large, (the founders) wanted to start something new that was more manageable and allowed people to get a run in before Thanksgiving festivities,” Richards said.

The Zionsville race begins and ends on Main Street, and the Lebanon race begins and ends in downtown Lebanon. A total of 12 prizes will be awarded between the two races.

“We are anticipating over 5,000 participants to join us for this new family tradition,” Gravy Chase Chair Rob Schein said.

The Gravy Chase is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. The goal for the 2023 event is to raise $175,000 to support programming and scholarships for members.

“We rely on events like Gravy Chase to allow us to help and meet our mission,” Richards said. “We want to have as many people participate as possible to serve more kids and update our facilities, programs and services.”

From now through Nov. 20, the registration fee is $40 per person or $130 for a family of four. The Nov. 21 and 22 registration fee is $45 with no family discount. Registration guarantees a long-sleeve T-shirt if completed by Nov. 10.

“We are really just thankful to the community for their support of the Boys & Girls Club through their investment in Gravy Chase,” Richards said.

To register for the race, visit runsignup.com/gravychase.