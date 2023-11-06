City breaks ground on Noblesville Event Center

The City of Noblesville held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 6 for the Noblesville Event Center at Innovation Mile that will be the new home of the Indiana Pacers’ G league franchise that is relocating from Fort Wayne.

The 120,000-square foot Noblesville Event Center will have a seating capacity of 3,400 and will host community events such as other sporting and entertainment events and conferences. Among those who attended the ceremony were Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Rick Fuson and Noblesville Common Council President Aaron Smith.

The events center is the second building under construction at Innovation Mile, a business and technology hub. The Indiana Joint Replacement Institute broke ground for its building Sept. 6.

“Not only is (Innovation Mile) the home of the future G League team, but it’s also really the home of Noblesville’s future growth and investment,” Jensen said during the ceremony. “Innovation Mile will be home to the jobs of the future, the amenities of the future, the quality-of-life initiatives of the future. It’ll also be a gateway for innovation and the anchor of thinking and development of our community as we continue to grow.”

Fuson expects the G League team to thrive in Noblesville. In the meantime, the team will play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis until the event center is completed. Patch Development is the developer for the events center and a parking garage.

“We wanted to make sure that, if we were going to move, that we move to the right community,” Fuson said. “We think Noblesville is one of the fastest growing, one of the most well-run municipalities in our state, and we are so happy that we’re going to be here, and we look forward to coming from all over Indianapolis.”

The partnership between the Pacers G League team and the City of Noblesville was announced May 8. The center is expected to open in 2025-26 season.