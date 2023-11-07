Lawrence police make arrest in hit-and-run fatality

Lawrence Police Department officers have arrested an 18-year-old Indianapolis man in the Nov. 5 hit-and-run accident that led to the death of a pedestrian.

According to an announcement from LPD Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff, Hector Cuautle-Sanchez was arrested following a review of video and license-plate radar data from the area of the accident.

Officers and EMS responded to the accident at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 5. Woodruff stated in an earlier announcement that the pedestrian was crossing the street at the 4400 block of North Franklin Road and had been struck by a southbound vehicle at Records Street. The driver of the vehicle continued south on Franklin Road.

“Cuautle-Sanchez told detectives he saw the pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Jasmine Singleton, in the roadway too late to avoid striking her and after doing so, panicked and drove away from the scene of the crash,” Woodruff stated.

Cuautle-Sanchez is preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in fatality, a Level 4 felony. Final charging decisions will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Singleton, 30, was transported to Eskenazi hospital by EMS in critical condition. She later was pronounced dead at the hospital.