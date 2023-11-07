Peterson, Elliott, Schwartz win at-large Noblesville City Council seats

With unofficial election results in, Republicans Darren Peterson, Evan Elliott and Pete Schwartz won the three at-large on the Noblesville City Council. They defeated Paula Jo Gilliam, the only Democratic candidate running for one of the seats.

The at-large council race was the only contested race in Noblesville.

Peterson, an incumbent, received 3,767 votes, while Elliott and Schwartz had 3,517 and 3,170 votes, respectively. Gilliam received 2,484 votes

“I enjoy the job. I like doing the work. I enjoy being on (the) city council,” Peterson said. “We’ve had a great four years in spite of a global pandemic, a billion-and-a-half dollars of committed private investment. (The) Pacers are coming to town and it’s just going to keep going.”

Gilliam was disappointed not to pick a seat on the council.

“A lot of people (in Noblesville) are Democrats, but they don’t want to tell anybody that they’re Democrats,” Gilliam said. “That’s the problem. It’s been a long road.”

Uncontested in the mayoral election, Republican Chris Jensen will continue in office, as will incumbent Republican city councilors Mike Davis in District 1, Aaron Smith in District 3, Mark Boice in District 4 and Megan Wiles in District 6.

In uncontested races, the new city council members are Republican Todd Thurston in District 2 and Republican Dave Johnson in District 5.

A complete breakdown in voting can be found here.