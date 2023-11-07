Current Publishing
Republicans sweep Westfield elections
New city leaders: (from left) Jon Dartt, District 1; Victor McCarty, District 2; Scott Willis, Mayor; Joe Duepner, District 3; Chad Huff, At-Large; Noah Herron, District 5, Marla Ailor, Clerk-Treasurer; Kurt Wanninger, At-Large; and Patrick Tamm, District 4

Despite the fact that most races were uncontested on the Nov. 7 ballot, the city of Westfield will have a complete turnover when it comes to the mayor, the city council members and the clerk-treasurer. The two contested races include the council’s District 4 and at-large seats.

With unofficial election results in, the winners of these seats appear as follows:

In District 4, Republican Patrick Tamm beat Democrat Alexis Lowry by 43 votes. 

Three candidates were vying for two at-large seats. Voters chose Republicans Chad Huff and Kurt Wanninger defeated Democrat Gary Lane. 

Uncontested in the mayoral election, Republican Scott Willis will succeed Republican Andy Cook, and Marla Ailor will be the newly elected clerk-treasurer.

Other new members of the city council in uncontested races are Republicans Jon Dartt in District 1, Victor McCarty in District 2, Joe Duepner in District 3 and Noah Herron in District 5. 

A complete breakdown in voting can be found here.


