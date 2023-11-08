Local art gallery spreads holiday cheer

Art IN Hand Gallery, an art gallery owned, operated and staffed by local artists, will hold a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at 211 S. Main St., Zionsville.

Meredith Hammonds, the gallery’s event and marketing chair, said each day at the gallery, a featured artist is on staff.

“No matter what day someone comes in, we have an artist available to greet you and talk about art,” Hammonds said. “We like to have a well-rounded knowledge of what every featured artist has to offer, such as their styles and process.”

Since 2001, Hammonds said the gallery has had a lit Christmas tree during the holiday season.

“We have a tree every year but making it an event with the tree lighting and holiday open house is something new for us,” Hammonds said. “The artists always make a lot of different ornaments in their medium, or sometimes they get to explore outside of their main focus and try something new.”

The gallery also has a stocking raffle each year, where all artists contribute artwork for a giveaway.

“We are going to have three stocking giveaways this year, and people can start signing up for it at the event,” Hammonds said. “It will go on for several weeks, and we will draw (winners) before Christmas.”

The community knows about the the annual Christmas tree, according to Hammonds, and people come to get ornaments from specific artists or buy a unique gift each year.

“Our ornaments are all handmade by local artists, so the tree is special for many people in the community,” Hammonds said. “All the artists try new things, bring new things each year, and push their creative limits. It’s nice to see what people have cooked up and created in their studios in the months leading up to putting up the Christmas tree.”

For more information about Art IN Hand Gallery or to apply to be a featured artist, visit artinhandgallery.com.