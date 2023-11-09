Fishers offers translation service

Fishers residents who are not fluent in English can better access public services through the City of Fishers’ new multilingual translation service provider, Propio Language Services.

According to an announcement from the city, the language service provides instant access to interpreters for more than 350 languages.

“We are proud to introduce our new language translation and interpretation service, reflecting the diverse cultures that make up our growing city,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “This initiative underscores our commitment to supporting everyone and ensures that every resident has an equal opportunity to engage with the City of Fishers.”

The new services include:

Over-the-phone Interpreting, where city employees can conference in a Propio representative to determine the language and connect the resident directly with an interpreter in their preferred language.

Video remote interpreting, allowing residents to connect with an interpreter by video when doing business in person at the City Services Building, 3 Municipal Drive, and the Fishers Health Department Clinic, 8937 Technology Drive. The technology also will be rolled out to public safety teams working in the field.

Fast and accurate document translation and localization services for documents and digital content for internal use.

For faster service, Spanish speakers can access over-the-phone interpretation by calling 317-595-3111 and selecting Option 2. They will be connected to a Propio representative who will inquire about the nature of their call to ensure accurate and efficient routing.

Visitors and callers to the City Services Building can use these services in two ways: a kiosk for video translation services in over 350 languages, including American Sign Language or by calling the City of Fishers customer service line at 317-595-3111 and requesting translation services via phone or video chat.

To learn more, visit fishers.in.us/Residents and scroll down.