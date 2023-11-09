Navy service shapes city councilor’s vision as local leader, doctor

Before joining the Carmel City Council, Dr. Tim Hannon spent 30 years in the military – 12 years on active duty with the U.S. Navy followed by 18 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve, retiring from service in 2013.

He moved to Carmel in 1998, working as an anesthesiologist at St. Vincent hospital before founding Strategic Healthcare Group, a consulting firm, and Healthcare Forward, a business he still leads that aims to reduce clinical waste.

A Rensselaer native, Hannon married his wife, Denise, in 1983. They have three children, including one who is following in his father’s footsteps by serving in the Navy as a flight surgeon and is in training to become an anesthesiologist.

Hannon answered the following questions about his military service.

Why did you decide to join the military?

My dad had been in the Air Force for eight years during the Korean War before I was born. I certainly think that inspired me. The other thing is I had an early love of military aviation. And (the military) pays for your medical school, and you do your payback on active duty. So, all of those things merged.

You completed two tours of duty as a Navy flight surgeon. What was that like?

Your primary duty is to take care of pilots, but as an additional duty – and to me it was a big upside – you get to fly. So, I flew in the backseat of F-14 Tomcats, the right seat of A-6 bombers and right seat of E-2 radar planes, not as a pilot but as either a co-pilot or weapons system operator. To me, it was the best of both worlds, being able to be a physician but also being able to fly.

Routine is a key aspect of serving in the military, but do any events stand out from your time serving?

Every day has the potential to be unusual because you’re flying bomb-laden jets on and off an aircraft carrier 24 hours a day. We flew missions during the Gulf War, that was not part of normal operations. We had a couple of mishaps on the carrier as well. One big part of my job as a flight surgeon was to try to prevent accidents, but when there was an accident, to be part of the accident investigation team.

How has serving in the Navy impacted your roles as a physician and city councilor?

A lot of my training and my experience flying off aircraft carriers informed what’s called a systems-based approach to safety, or a proactive approach to safety. I certainly tried to apply that as an anesthesiologist in the operating room and working in ICUs. (On the city council I’ve) looked at pedestrian and cyclist safety as a systems-based approach. So, rather than waiting for someone to be injured or killed and then saying, ‘What could we do differently?’ It’s thinking about how you plan ahead for the areas of risk. You have to take the human out of the equation to some extent, because humans are fallible, systems should not be.

You are part of Stronger Veterans, a local group dedicated to reducing veteran suicides. What are you hoping to accomplish through this initiative?

Indiana is, to some extent, ground zero for military suicides. I’m part of an effort, from a systems-based standpoint, trying to reduce veteran suicides, starting in Hamilton County as a pilot and extending it across the state. When you hang up your uniform, it doesn’t all go away. Veterans have a variety of issues, some that are unique, in terms of number of transitions and stresses and things like that, and that can lead to, among other things, higher suicide rates.

What do you want readers to know about serving in the military?

The entire family serves. It’s not just the person (enlisted), it’s their spouse, their kids, their parents, their siblings. When you deploy, a spouse has to run the house, take care of the kids and do all those things that normally you have someone else around to do, all the time worrying if his or her spouse is in harm’s way. People don’t think of the sacrifices that military families make.