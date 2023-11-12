Community Foundation of Boone County appoints new CEO

On Oct. 30, the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Boone County announced the appointment of Julie Reagan as its new CEO.

The CFBC is an organization that aims to build resources to benefit nonprofits and residents of Boone County.

Reagan, who has been with the CFBC for five years, was appointed interim CEO in August.

According to the organization, directors and staff sought feedback from community partners, donors, fund advisors, grantors and nonprofits, which led to Reagan’s permanent placement in the role.

“One of my main focuses moving forward is that people will see me actively in the role of relationships with all community stakeholders, including schools, donors and nonprofits,” Reagan said.

Shawna Lake, chair of the CFBC board of directors, said Julie embodies the spirit and values of the community.

“Her previous experience, coupled with the confidence echoed by our partners and stakeholders, affirms that she is exceptionally well-positioned to lead the foundation in the coming years,” Lake said.

Reagan has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Purdue University. She is finishing earning her CFRM, a certificate in fundraising management, from the Lilly School of Philanthropy.

A Lebanon resident, Reagan said she is excited for her next chapter as CEO.

“It is a powerful time to be a leader in philanthropy at such a pivotal point in Boone County’s history, and I look forward to seeing the impact we will make collaboratively with our community partners, donors and nonprofit organizations,” Reagan said.

Reagan said her ability to make genuine connections with people will aid her in the CEO role.

“I think it is important as a leader to be able to be curious and want to talk to people,” Reagan said. “My hope is that the community will visually see us take a forward step in the direction of convening and bringing people together.”