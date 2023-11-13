Current Publishing
Carmel Clay Schools recently received recognition for its commitment to student data privacy. (Photo courtesy of Emily Bauer)

Carmel Clay Schools recognized for student data privacy practices

By Tirzah Rowland

Carmel Clay Schools received the Consortium for School Networking Trusted Learning Environment seal in October for its dedication to student data privacy.

Joining a list of less than 30 other districts in the nation, CCS completed an application process covering areas of leadership, business, data security and professional development spearheaded by Kate Masterson, assistant director of digital security and privacy for CCS.

“We live in a digital world that changes continuously,” Masterson said. “Having the TLE seal is a public statement of our belief that while technology is an integral part of teaching and learning, we are committed to using it safely and securely.”

CoSN, based in Washington, D.C., is a professional association for K-12 education technology leaders.

According to CoSN, the TLE Seal Program is the nation’s only data privacy framework for school systems. CCS joins Zionsville Community Schools and Noblesville Schools as the only districts in Indiana to receive the seal.

The district will need to reapply for the program every two years for an evaluation of its continued commitment to digital safety.

“Pursuing the Trusted Learning Environment seal is a district-wide endeavor and requires participation from all areas – business, finance, curriculum, administration, technology and staff and students. My role was collecting our evidence, selecting the best examples and crafting the narrative to bring our documentation to life,” said Masterson, noting the process was part of the 2022-2025 district strategic plan for the district.

Masterson’s position is unique among Indiana districts and a distinction for CCS as it continues to work to improve digital safety. Other steps CCS has taken include digital safety curriculum and vetting online services.

“We have been working on student data privacy, digital safety and cyber security for many, many years. The TLE application process gave a framework to evaluate that work, helping us ensure we have the necessary internal and external documentation,” Masterson said. “The TLE seal is the only data privacy framework specifically designed for K-12 organizations.”

As a community, Masterson emphasizes the importance of recognizing and reporting phishing, using strong and unique passwords, turning on multi-factor authentication and updating software.

CCS offers digital safety tips for families at ccs.k12.in.us/digitalsafety. Learn more about the TLE Seal Program at CoSN.org/Trusted.


