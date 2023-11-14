Westfield man arrested for allegedly attempting to confine woman cleaning men’s restroom in Carmel office building, demanding oral sex

A Westfield man was arrested Nov. 10 after allegedly attempting to confine a woman inside a men’s restroom she was attempting to clean and demanding oral sex.

Ronald D’Onofrio, 71, has been charged with confinement, public indecency and activity related to obscene performance because of an alleged incident that took place Oct. 23 in an office building at 111 Congressional Blvd. in Carmel.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the female victim, an employee of a cleaning service, told police she entered the second-floor men’s restroom at approximately 3 p.m. after ensuring it was empty to begin cleaning.

Moments later, the woman said she felt someone touch her right shoulder and turned to see D’Onofrio, whom she said she did not know but had previously seen exit the restroom, standing between her and the restroom door with his pants pulled below his genitals, the affidavit states. She said D’Onofrio demanded oral sex as he touched his genitals and attempted to stop the woman from leaving the restroom by standing in front of her path to the door.

The woman was able to eventually “get around” D’Onofrio and flagged another office employee in the hallway for help, according to the affidavit, and the employee confirmed to police that part of the woman’s story.

Police reviewed the building’s security footage to confirm D’Onofrio returned to the restroom he had just exited soon after the woman entered it and determined that they were in the restroom alone for approximately 22 seconds. After exiting the restroom after the woman, D’Onofrio left the building.

The affidavit states that D’Onofrio told investigators he made a quick return to the restroom because he felt he was going to “have sudden diarrhea” and that the woman refused to leave, so he went home.

Police found the woman’s story to be credible, the affidavit states, but that was not the case for D’Onofrio’s version of events.

“While speaking to (D’Onofrio), he appeared to explain the events of the incident out of order, became frustrated speaking to me, and would periodically correct his statements after realizing he was incorrect,” Carmel Police Department Officer S. Jellison states in the affidavit.

The affidavit also states that the description of the incident D’Onofrio gave to his supervisor did not match what he told police.

The case is being handled in Hamilton County Superior Court 4.